Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,979,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.63.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.