Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $164,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $759.43 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $824.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $783.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

