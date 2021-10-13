Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.01). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

TNDM opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,607.72 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

