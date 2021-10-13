SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.19. 5,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

