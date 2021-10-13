Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,158,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,452 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.03% of AAON worth $196,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

