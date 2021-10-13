Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $183.67 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.37% of Roper Technologies worth $183,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 207,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $452.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.65 and a 200-day moving average of $458.82. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

