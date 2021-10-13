XIO Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

