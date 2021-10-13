Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $189.01 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $189,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Athene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,304,032 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

