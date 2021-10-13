Jump Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 439.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE AIR opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.