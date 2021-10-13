Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.32 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $165,470,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

