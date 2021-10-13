66,364 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.