Nord Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $550,179.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00118308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00075822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,943.61 or 0.99770182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.45 or 0.06236491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,900 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

