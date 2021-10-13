Evedo (EVED) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00217969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00095263 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,483,862 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

