Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declines By 83.6%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

