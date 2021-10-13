VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

