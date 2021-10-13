Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,973 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

