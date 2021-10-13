QS Investors LLC Sells 34,999 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in KT by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KT by 1,234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.