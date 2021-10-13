The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

