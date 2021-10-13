QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

