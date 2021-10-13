Inscription Capital LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

