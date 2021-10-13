13,052 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 79,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBSA opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

