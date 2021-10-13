Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGLE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

AGLE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 86,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

