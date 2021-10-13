Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $973,000 Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ FSRX opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.