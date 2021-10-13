WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,656 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Star Group worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 27.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

