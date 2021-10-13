WBI Investments Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,876 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

