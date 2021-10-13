WBI Investments Inc. Sells 3,781 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mercury General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mercury General by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

