WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRG opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

