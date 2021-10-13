Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $230.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.00 million and the lowest is $227.50 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $911.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $924.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million.

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.39. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

