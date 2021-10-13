Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

