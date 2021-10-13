QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

