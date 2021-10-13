Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD stock opened at $297.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.86. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

