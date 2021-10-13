LPL Financial LLC Has $49.13 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.74% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $49,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63.

