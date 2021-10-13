Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,268 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equitable worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

