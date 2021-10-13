Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

