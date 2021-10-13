Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,672,778 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 54.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $220,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the period. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 145.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 599,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

