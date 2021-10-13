Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

