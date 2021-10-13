Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

AON stock opened at $298.72 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

