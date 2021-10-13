Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after acquiring an additional 754,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.00.

Twilio stock opened at $326.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

