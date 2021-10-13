CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.