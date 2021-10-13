Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 270 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

