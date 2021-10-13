Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,145 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

