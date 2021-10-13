American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $88,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

