Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $82,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HAIN stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

