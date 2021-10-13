Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $97.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $97,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

