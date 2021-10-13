CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,343 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $106,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

