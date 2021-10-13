Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $590.46

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 590.46 ($7.71) and traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.81). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 541 ($7.07), with a volume of 18,446 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £498.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.35.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

