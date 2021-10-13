Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EPIC opened at GBX 74.74 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 48.40 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The company has a market capitalization of £157.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.91.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In other news, insider William Hill purchased 13,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67). Also, insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £1,977.28 ($2,583.33).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.