iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.08

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and traded as low as $25.29. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 357,459 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,310,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

