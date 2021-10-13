Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post sales of $187.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $193.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $769.88 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

