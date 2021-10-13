Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,976,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

